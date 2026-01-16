A federal appeals court has refused to rehear former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s appeal in her mortgage fraud and perjury case.

Both Mosby’s attorneys, Federal Public Defender James Wyda and Assistant Federal Public Defender Paresh Patel, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office, had asked the entire U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit to take up the case.

No judge requested to take a poll on their petitions for a rehearing, according to an order filed this week.

Neither Mosby nor her attorneys could immediately be reached on Friday for comment. Kevin Nash, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, declined to comment.

Mosby, 45, was found guilty in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt at separate trials of two counts of perjury as well as one count of making a false statement on a loan application related to her purchase of two luxury vacation homes in Florida.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby later sentenced Mosby, a Democrat who served two terms as the city’s top prosecutor from 2015 to 2023, to three years of supervised release, with one year on home detention, and ordered her to perform 100 hours of community service.

A three-judge panel in 2025 ruled 2-1 to overturn her mortgage fraud conviction but uphold the guilty verdicts for perjury.

In 2020, Mosby twice certified under penalties of perjury that she experienced adverse financial consequences before withdrawing a total of $90,000 from a retirement account.

She used a provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, and would not have otherwise been able to access those funds.

Mosby then used the money to buy a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida.

Jurors determined that she lied on those forms and submitted a letter to the mortgage company that falsely claimed that her husband at the time, Nick Mosby, had agreed to gift her $5,000 at closing toward the condo. They’re now divorced.

From the beginning, Mosby has maintained her innocence.

She unsuccessfully pushed for President Joe Biden to issue her a pardon.