A man who’s accused of killing two people in Owings Mills, trying to break into a safe and leaving his mother’s body inside an SUV is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday.

Baltimore County Circuit Judge Judith C. Ensor found that Kevin Ahn was both unable to understand the nature of the court proceedings or assist in his own defense, and deemed him a danger.

Ensor committed him to a state-run psychiatric hospital for treatment. He’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder and related offenses.

Ahn, 31, whose last known address is listed in court documents as a Mexican American restaurant in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, stood the entire hearing while handcuffed and shackled in an orange jumpsuit and sandals.

“Mr. Ahn,” Ensor asked, “would you be more comfortable sitting?”

He replied that he was prepared to keep standing.

“I’m competent,” Ahn said. “I don’t know why they’re saying I’m not.”

Baltimore County District Public Defender James Dills — one of Ahn’s attorneys — and Deputy State’s Attorney Lisa Dever and Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Fuller asked the judge to sign the order.

On March 24, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to an apartment complex in Penn Township, Pennsylvania, and spoke with Alice Ahn, Kevin Ahn’s sister, who told them that her estranged brother had shown up and was “acting unusual and speaking gibberish.”

He put a handwritten note along the dashboard of their mother’s SUV, police said, that in part read, “Alice, Mom is in Car. I’m sorry plea give her a funeral. My brain is fried. My Mom lied, she gave me fake money from the N.A. So did my employers. I lost my mind, forgive me.”

Alice Ahn called 911 after she saw what appeared to be a leg in the back of the vehicle, police said.

Officers said they found the body of the siblings’ mother, Hyun Ahn, 61, of Owings Mills, inside the SUV. Relatives told investigators that she lived at a house on Oliver Heights Road near New Town Boulevard that an older woman owned.

Baltimore County Police said they then conducted a welfare check at the home and found the bodies of Sun Lim, 83, and her ex-husband, In Kim, 69, who’d often stop by to help fix appliances, inside the kitchen.

Police allege that Kevin Ahn killed them, staged the scene to look like a suicide and tried to break into a safe.

Detectives also claim that he strangled his mother, but he has not been charged in her death. Law enforcement is investigating.

Kevin Ahn is being held in the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.