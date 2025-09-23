Baltimore Police officers who shot a 26-year-old man and killed him May 12 will not be charged, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office said Monday.

Jai Marc Howell was shot in the 4600 block of York Road after running away from officers. He pulled out a handgun and shot at police, the attorney general’s office said. Police fired back, killing Howell, officials said.

Investigators said Howell disobeyed multiple commands to drop the weapon and fired twice at officers, who returned fire, striking Howell.

The Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division determined that officers did not commit a crime under Maryland law.

What police body cameras showed

In May, body camera video was released by the Attorney General’s Office showing Howell running from police.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the encounter started when officers approached a group of people standing on the sidewalk and Howell began to run.

In the video, you can hear a detective yelling as he chases after Howell, “You better put it down. I’m gonna shoot you, bro. I’m gonna shoot you, bro. You better put it down, bro. You better put it down, bro. I’m going to shoot you. Put it down. Put it down.”

Officers were behind Howell on foot and ahead of him in an SUV that drove over the sidewalk to block his path.

“We believe Howell fired first at Sgt. Wallace, who was trying to cut off his path in the vehicle, striking the vehicle twice,” Worley said when footage was released.

Worley said Howell was wanted on an attempted murder warrant in Baltimore County.

“I’m not sure if they knew he was wanted on the attempted murder warrant,” Worley said of the officers. “We really haven’t had a chance to interview them yet.”

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.