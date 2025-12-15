A 23-year-old inmate died in a Maryland prison on Saturday, according to state police, and another inmate has been identified as a suspect in his death.

Troopers were notified about the death around 8 p.m. after inmate Deon Smith, 23, was found dead inside Building F of Jessup Correctional Institution in Anne Arundel County.

Police said the suspect would not be identified until charges were filed.

An investigation will be conducted and presented to the Anne Arundel County state’s attorney for review.

According to data from the Maryland State Police, 21 inmates died in the state in 2024, a 50% drop from 42 deaths in 2023.

So far in 2025, there have been 68 inmate deaths reported across Maryland, including 15 at Jessup Correctional Institution, data shows.

In September, a 38-year-old man was found dead in North Branch Correctional Institution in Allegany County, state police said.

In February, a 61-year-old inmate was killed at Jessup Correctional Institution, police said. Another inmate was identified as a suspect.

The latest inmate death comes nearly two weeks after 10 people were indicted in connection with three separate alleged contraband-smuggling schemes at the facility, according to the Maryland attorney general’s office.

The indictment alleges that correctional officers smuggled drugs, cellphones and other items into the facility and gave them to inmates and incarcerated students.

