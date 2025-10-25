Multiple people were shot during what was supposed to be a celebration near the campus of Howard University in Washington D.C., on Friday evening.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said five people were shot and wounded during the school’s homecoming event, but were expected to be okay.

Officers responded to sounds of gunfire in the 600 block of Howard Place, NW, at 8:23 p.m. while patrolling the area.

Four adult males and one teenage male were located and taken to nearby hospitals, according to Smith. Police say their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Just before 11 p.m., police announced that two suspects were in custody and three weapons had been recovered at the scene.

Chief Smith says Howard students were not among the victims. However, WJZ reports that one of the victims is a student at Morgan State University.

William Jackson, Morgan State’s director of public relations, said Saturday morning that the university was working to conform whether one of its students was among the shooting victims.

“Very unfortunate news,” he wrote in an email. “We have heard similar reports, however, confirmation of the alleged student’s status has yet be officially confirmed. Our office is working toward that end. When confirmed, we will update whether the injured person is a Morgan student or not.”

Howard is slated to play Morgan State, another historically Black university, for Howard’s homecoming game on Saturday.

Police say they will remain and have a robust presence during homecoming activities over the weekend.

The incident comes a year after a mass shooting during homecoming week at Morgan State University. Morgan administrators then canceled all homecoming events, activities, and classes.

That shooting prompted the university to take additional security precautions and make changes to how the university celebrates.

In October 2022, a 20-year-old was injured in a shooting at an unsanctioned homecoming party in front of Morgan State’s Student Center.

In 2021, an 18-year-old Morgan State student was injured in a shooting on campus following homecoming activities.

Four weeks later, police arrested Marcellus Walls, an 18-year-old from Washington, D.C.

This story will be updated.

WJZ is a media partner of The Banner.