A 39-year-old male was found dead in a Columbia parking lot Tuesday night in what Howard County Police say was a targeted shooting.

Police responded to a parking lot off Dove Sail Lane and Merriweather Drive at approximately 10:35 p.m. Witnesses said the victim was approached by an unidentified male as the victim was entering his vehicle, according to police. The victim was shot at close range before the shooter fled the scene.

Police found the man shot multiple times in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified by police other than that he was a Sailsbury man who was staying in Columbia.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. Police are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information.