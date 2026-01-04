An international manhunt is underway for a Howard County man who local police believe killed his ex-girlfriend before fleeing the country.

An arrest warrant was issued for Arjun Sharma, 26, of Columbia, who was charged with first-and second-degree murder in the death of Nikitha Godishala, Howard County Police said Sunday.

Godishala, 27, was reported missing by Sharma on Friday. Sharma told police he last saw Godishala on New Year’s Eve in his apartment in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road, according to a police news release.

Police learned that Sharma flew to India on the same day he made the report. The next day, police found Godishala dead in Sharma’s apartment with several stab wounds. Detectives believe she was killed on New Year’s Eve, according to the news release.

Local police said they are cooperating with federal officials in an effort to locate and arrest Sharma. No motive for the killing is known at this time, police said.