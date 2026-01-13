A 73-year-old woman was struck by at least two vehicles in a Fairland roadway and died Monday evening, Montgomery County police said in a news release.

Detectives are investigating the incident after authorities were called to the intersection of Columbia Pike and Fairland Road around 6:39 p.m. Police described the two vehicles suspected to be involved as a maroon Toyota Tacoma, produced circa 2016–2023, and an older-model orange Ford Crown Victoria, investigators said.

Drivers of both vehicles left the scene after the collision.

Emergency personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. Additional information, including the identity of the victim, is expected to be released in the coming days.

Pedestrian, bicyclist and other non-vehicle deaths in Montgomery County declined slightly — from 19 in 2024 to 18 — in 2025, according to data from Montgomery County’s Vision Zero and the Office of the Montgomery County Council.

Those with pertinent information about the fatal incident are being asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.