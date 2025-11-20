A man was found dead in Fairland Wednesday night about an hour after officers responded to a call in the area about a shooting that left another man wounded, Montgomery County Police said.

Police did not release the identity of the deceased man. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.

No one is in custody in connection with the man’s death or the initial shooting that prompted police to respond shortly before 8 p.m. to the 3400 block of Robey Terrace. That’s where the man was found with a gunshot wound, police said late Wednesday night in a statement.

The shooting victim was wounded near Aston Manor Drive and ran to Robey Terrace, where 911 was called. He was transported to a hospital “alert and conscious,” police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., while canvassing the area near where the wounded man was found, K-9 officers discovered the dead man in the 13800 block of Aston Manor Drive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“It is too early to determine whether the decedent is connected to the initial shooting call,” police said.