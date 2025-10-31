A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit that the former principal of Pikesville High School filed against Baltimore County Public Schools and the man convicted of using artificial intelligence to impersonate him and destroy his reputation.

U.S. Senior District Judge Robert D. Bennett wrote in an order on Tuesday that he “understands that the case has resolved.” He directed the parties to file a status report by Nov. 26 if they have not otherwise submitted paperwork to formally end the lawsuit.

The terms of the agreement were not outlined in court records, and the school system reported that it was “unable to share that information.”

The Banner has filed a Maryland Public Information Act request for the settlement.

Eric Eiswert originally filed the lawsuit on Jan. 7 in Baltimore County Circuit Court and alleged that the school system refused to correct the record after an employee used AI to create an audio clip that sounded like him making racist and antisemitic comments.

The employee, Dazhon Darien, was hired in 2023 as a social studies teacher at Randallstown High School and then became athletic director at Pikesville High School. Baltimore County Police reported that Darien made the clip in retaliation after Eiswert initiated an investigation into improper payments he made to a school athletics coach who was also his roommate.

The lawsuit claimed that the school system “maintained a deliberately indifferent and negligent approach to vetting school employees” and placed Darien in a position of authority. A Banner investigation found that Darien made at least 29 false claims on four job applications, including on résumés submitted to Baltimore County schools.

Eiswert’s attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday. Eiswert is now principal of Sparrows Point Middle School in Edgemere.

The audio clip started circulating on the internet in January 2024, including on the Instagram account @murder_ink_bmore, which has more than 340,000 followers.

Police later arrested Darien on charges of disturbing school operations, theft and retaliating against a witness.

Darien entered an Alford plea in Baltimore County Circuit Court to disturbing school operations more than a year later. That means he did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to secure a conviction.

Dazhon Darien was convicted of using artificial intelligence to create an audio clip that sounded like former Pikesville High School principal Eric Eiswert making racist and antisemitic remarks. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

Circuit Judge Jan Marshall Alexander then sentenced Darien, 33, who split his time between Baltimore and Houston, to serve four months in the Baltimore County Detention Center.

When that case was pending, FBI special agents arrested Darien on new charges.

Darien remains charged in U.S. District Court in Baltimore with five counts of sexual exploitation of children and related offenses. He’s being held in the Chesapeake Detention Facility while he awaits trial.