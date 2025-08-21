Howard County Police have charged the mother of a 3-year-old child whose November death was ruled a homicide.

Police responded on Nov. 1 to a Columbia residence for a report of a deceased child. Upon arrival, officers found multiple scars and bruises on the child’s body. In March, autopsy findings determined the death was a homicide due to dehydration and malnourishment, according to police.

Police charged Shalyne Brown, 27, the child’s mother, with second-degree murder and first- and second-degree child abuse. Detectives determined Brown’s responsibility for the child’s death due to abuse and neglect.

At the time of the child’s death, Brown was living at a Columbia residence, but doesn’t have a permanent address.

Brown was recently located and arrested in Pennsylvania. She’s being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

No attorney is listed for Brown in online court records.