A Baltimore jury delivered a split verdict for a Hanover man charged in the killing of 19-year-old Cameran Holt, whose death was caused by a stray bullet during a Federal Hill shootout.

Devontaye Richardson was convicted of reckless endangerment but acquitted of murder and attempted murder in the October 2024 gunfire that erupted just steps from Holt as she celebrated a family member’s gender reveal, according to the City State’s Attorney’s Office.

Richardson was one of three men charged in Holt’s death.

Alexis Cancel-Soto of Baltimore was the first suspect in Holt’s death to go to trial and was found guilty of murder, illegal possession of a gun and other firearms charges in mid-September.

During his trial, prosecutors argued that Richardson got into an argument with a man, leading Cancel-Soto and a third man, Daeshaun Clark, of Severn, to shoot at the man as he was driving away. That man was also injured in the shooting.

The shootout occurred on West Hamburg Street. Holt was caught in the crossfire and died two weeks later.

Cancel-Soto was arrested four days after the shooting, while Richardson and Clark were arrested weeks later after being identified through surveillance footage and witness accounts. All three men were charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, among other counts.

“They robbed her of many things she wanted, but you won’t rob her of her heart and soul,” said Holt’s mother, Roxanne Spath.

The final suspect facing trial, Clark, is expected in court on Friday for a pretrial hearing.

