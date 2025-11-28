A 49-year-old woman from Northeast Baltimore has been arrested and charged with fatally beating a city traffic worker last month during an argument over a parking spot downtown.

Gregory Turnipseed, a 14-year veteran of the Department of Transportation, died from injuries he suffered in the Oct. 17 attack, city leaders announced Friday.

“He served Baltimore with dignity and integrity, and we will forever be grateful for his dedication to our city,” the mayor, state’s attorney, police commissioner and transportation director said in a joint statement. “We will continue wrapping our arms around his family and loved ones, holding them close in our hearts and prayers.”

The traffic division employee told police he was walking in the 500 block of St. Paul St. when he noticed a car waiting for another vehicle to pull out of a parking spot. When he approached the parked car, the front passenger, a young woman around the age of 15, “became irate, exited the vehicle, and began punching him in the face several times,” he told police according to charging documents.

He tried to restrain the girl and the driver, whom he believed to be her mother, got out of the car and jumped on his back, causing him to fall down, police wrote in the charging documents.

“The driver then kicked him in the head multiple times, breaking his glasses, and resulting in abrasions and swelling to his head/face area,” police wrote.

The woman and girl made off in the car and Turnipseed went to the hospital. His daughter later told police that he had suffered bleeding in his brain and he underwent surgery at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Police found the car was registered to Kiannah Bonaparte, 49, of New Northwood in Northeast Baltimore. Turnipseed identified her in a photo array about three weeks after his attack, police wrote. He continued to suffer brain damage and other injuries.

Bonaparte was arrested on Nov. 15 and the judge ordered her held without bond. She was initially charged with first- and second-degree assault, but that was before Turnipseed‘s death. Police said their investigation continues.

Online court records did not list her attorney and she’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 11 in Baltimore District Court.

The charging documents do not identify the teenage girl and make no mention of criminal charges against her. Juvenile cases are generally confidential under Maryland law.

This story will be updated.