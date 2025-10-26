An adult male was killed and a 7-year-old boy passing by in a vehicle was wounded during a shooting in West Baltimore on Saturday night.

Baltimore Police said officers responded at around 5:24 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3200 block of Reisterstown Road near Druid Hill Park.

Officers observed a man and a boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals. The man was pronounced dead by medical professionals at the hospital. The boy’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

“We have another unfortunate incident where someone is indiscriminately shooting a handgun, causing someone to lose their life and injuring a young person in our city,” Mayor Brandon Scott said at a news conference with police officials. “And right now, while ... we pray for the young man’s family, we also want people to tell us whatever they know.”

Police officials said at a news conference that multiple shell cases were found in the vicinity, and that investigators were looking for any closed-circuit or private camera systems to determine what might happened.

The deceased male is not related to the child, who just happened to be passing by the scene in a vehicle, police said.

Scott appealed for anyone with information to step forward and tell authorities what they know.

“We cannot and will not accept that people can just have these guns illegally and be able to use [them] indiscriminately in our community, killing one person, harming a child, and think they’re gonna walk free throughout the city of Baltimore,” he said.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or leave a tip on the group’s website.

Banner reporter Sara Ruberg contributed to this report.