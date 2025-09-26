Baltimore Police are investigating the deaths of two unidentified males found in different neighborhoods Thursday and a stabbing that left a man in critical condition.

The first unidentified male was found dead by Baltimore Police officers around 9:40 a.m. in a home on the 1200 block of North Patterson Park Avenue in East Baltimore.

Officers found the person “in an early state of decomposition” after responding to a call requesting a wellness check, according to Baltimore Police.

The home is across the street from Collington Square Park, in the East Broadway neighborhood, and is surrounded by vacant properties.

The second unidentified male was found dead by police outside on the 500 block of Sidney Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police were called to the area in the Westport neighborhood after someone called to report seeing a dead person there.

Nearly an hour later, police responded to the stabbing of a 28-year-old man in a backyard on the 2200 block of Sidney Avenue, less than four blocks from the person found dead.

The man, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers arranged for the people found dead on Thursday to be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine their identities and the cause of death.

The stabbing is being investigated as an aggravated assault. Baltimore Police said no further information for any of the three incidents is known at this time.

Baltimore Police urge anyone with information on any of the incidents to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.