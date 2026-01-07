Conditions at a decrepit detention facility in downtown Baltimore had grown so dire that detainees were able to dig through the walls of their cells, and the plumbing was so shoddy that human waste was dripping from the ceilings, according to an independent safety report released on Wednesday by the state corrections department.

The report, dated Dec. 4, 2025 and recently reviewed by The Baltimore Banner, outlined a litany of problems with the aging Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center. It was prepared by CGL Companies, which designs and evaluates detention facilities. It included an engineering assessment of the physical safety of the building prepared by Walker Consultants.

The facility was built in the 1980s and designed as an intake center, where detainees would stay for short periods before being sent off to state prisons. But it wasn’t just logistical and operational challenges plaguing the building, which was more recently used as a pre-trial detention facility.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services transferred detainees out of the detention center last month, citing the report and saying the decision was “in the interest of the safety and well-being of the facility’s staff and incarcerated individuals.”

Among the problems outlined in the safety report: a condemned outdoor recreation area; malfunctioning locks on entryways; partially working fire alarm and sprinkler systems; entire sewer pipes that were deteriorating and causing backups every day, allowing human waste to drip from ceilings; and building walls that had become so compromised that detainees were able to breach between cells and and the outside world, creating opportunities for contraband smuggling.

The attached engineering report assessed the physical structure on the facade of the jail and included a cost estimate for repairing the facility, which was redacted in the documents shared with the Banner. The corrections department has said it is evaluating the future of the downtown jail, which was housing about 393 incarcerated individuals before it was “depopulated” last month. The facility opened in 1981 and had about 260 budgeted staff positions.

Last year, conditions at the center, an adult facility, drew the attention of the public defender’s office when water and plumbing issues caused sewage backups and detainees were forced to remain in cells with “unflushed excrement.” Later that year, an HVAC breakdown led to triple-digit temperatures at the same Baltimore facility.

This story will be updated.