Prosecutors have dismissed the charges against three Anne Arundel County law enforcement officers and one of their spouses, saying the evidence did not support a woman’s allegations that the off-duty police assaulted her during a softball tailgate in Hagerstown.

Washington County State’s Attorney Gina Cirincion confirmed in an email Friday that her office dropped the charges against Maryland State Police trooper Timothy Swigert, Anne Arundel County Police Sgt. Brandon Drabczyk, Cpl. Kara Parks and her husband, Tracy Parks.

“These charges were dismissed because upon a complete review of the evidence, said evidence did not support the allegations made in the charging documents,” Cirincion said.

The charges stemmed from a May 2025 altercation at a Hagerstown hotel involving Julianna Frishkorn, her sister and a group of off-duty officers who were part of a tailgate of nearly 50 people for a traveling softball team.

Hagerstown Police originally charged Frishkorn and her sister, Jennifer Havens, with assaulting Swigert, Drabczyk and Kara Parks. In charging documents, officers described Frishkorn and Havens as the aggressors.

After the women were acquitted, Frishkorn gave a sworn statement to a district court commissioner in December alleging she was assaulted by the off-duty cops. Commissioners — judicial officers who are not required to have law degrees — can only rely on a person’s sworn statement when deciding whether to charge someone with a crime.

A recent Baltimore Banner investigation found that there are few safeguards in Maryland’s court commissioner system, which allows anyone to file for criminal charges without the review of police or prosecutors, and innocent people’s lives are often upended by frivolous charges.

Frishkorn alleged that the officers accosted her and her sister as they tried to walk through the tailgate to take their service dogs to a designated dog waste station at the hotel. She accused Kara Parks of punching her, Tracy Parks of throwing her to the ground and Drabczyk and Swigert of restraining her.

Security cameras at the hotel and a bystander using their cellphone captured the altercation. The video showed something of a scuffle as many children nearby played in a parking lot. Footage from the body cameras of the Hagerstown Police officers who responded to the hotel shows them speaking to people at the scene.

Attorneys for Kara and Tracy Parks, Drabczyk and Swigert did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

All of the officers were suspended in some capacity pending internal affairs investigations.

Anne Arundel County Police spokesman Justin Mulcahy said in an email that Kara Parks, a four-year police veteran, and Drabczyk, a 19-year agency veteran, “have returned to full-duty status with their police powers reinstated.”

Maryland State Police did not immediately respond to questions about Swigert’s employment status. Swigert has been with the agency since 2003 and is assigned to its Glen Burnie barrack.

O’Brien Atkinson, president of the union that represents Anne Arundel County Police officers, previously cited the officers’ cases as an example of the court commissioner system being abused.

The system was intended to provide greater access to justice, and advocates maintain that it’s crucial to allow survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault who don’t feel comfortable going to the police, or those who believe that law enforcement isn’t taking their concerns seriously, to be able to access the courts directly.

The Banner has also found that the process can be easily abused and can wreck people’s lives.

“It’s just unfortunate that it took so long to resolve this,” Atkinson said in a text message Friday. “The public can’t afford to have our officers unjustly taken out of service at a time when the department is struggling to fully staff our platoons.”

Frishkorn previously told The Banner that she was exploring filing a lawsuit against the officers.

This article may be updated.