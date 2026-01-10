A steady rain will keep Marylanders cool and damp this weekend before colder, unsettled weather moves in, bringing gusty winds and the chance for snow or sleet as January’s chill deepens.

The Saturday morning rain will transition to scattered showers by the afternoon. Rainfall totals could range from half an inch for most locations and up to just more than an inch in some areas.

Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-40s through Saturday afternoon and dip to the 30s overnight.

Rain is desperately needed due to an ongoing drought and will help wash away remaining salt treatments lingering from last month’s early-season winter weather on roads and sidewalks.

The second half of the weekend will feature the return of winter temperatures that will peak in the low to mid-40s by Sunday afternoon with gusting winds, under a mix of sun and clouds.

There is a possibility of rain before 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain, sleet and snow showers on Sunday. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 46. The afternoon will be breezy, with a west wind 8 mph to 13 mph increasing to 16 mph to 21 mph. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Factoring in the stronger winds, it’ll feel like it’s in the 20s by early Sunday evening.

Monday is expected to be sunny with highs in the mid-40s during the day, but temps will drop to the 20s by night.

