Even if December seems to be warming up, be prepared to bundle up against some bitter winds this weekend.

Wind gusts may be so strong — up to 50 miles per hour — that there’s a wind advisory in effect for the Baltimore and D.C. area from 12-7 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service warned objects will get blown around, so make sure holiday decorations are secured.

Kyle Pallozzi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said rain is expected Thursday night into Friday morning, which should dry out before the wind moves in. Friday’s winds will come with a temperature as high as 52 degrees, which will be sliced in half by nighttime.

The weekend’s temperatures will hover in the 40s, up to nearly 50 degrees, then cool to the high 30s by Monday. Pallozzi said while it’s been frigid lately, this weekend is a return to pretty average temperatures.

Though the temperature is expected to climb a little again on Tuesday, there’s also the chance of a downfall — right now, that could be rain or snow, but “more likely than not it’ll be rain,” Pallozzi said.

“The temperatures are going up and down a lot more,” Pallozzi said, “whereas the first half of December, it was just pretty persistent cold.”