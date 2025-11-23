Expect lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s on Sunday and Monday before a chance of rain comes through the region for Thanksgiving travel days.

Wet weather ahead of Thanksgiving

Alert days are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday due to wet weather arriving during peak travel days.

The first few showers will develop Tuesday. This isn’t looking like a big rain-maker. It’s the timing that could be a bigger factor. Rain on Tuesday could impact holiday travel. Tuesday is shaping up to be the wetter of the two days. However, less than half an inch of rain is expected.

Off-and-on rain will continue into Tuesday evening and overnight. Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday. Temperatures trend much higher on Wednesday; peaking well into the 60s.

Colder weather blows in for the end of the month

Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees from Wednesday to Friday. It’ll turn brisk on Thanksgiving Day, with temperatures peaking in the upper 40s and lower 50s by 3 p.m. Winds will gust up to 30 mph. Even colder weather will arrive on Black Friday. Temperatures will struggle to reach the 40s Friday and Saturday afternoons.

It’ll be chilly and breezy when the Bengals take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday night.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s both nights, even in Baltimore. The forecast remains mostly dry through the holiday weekend.