The chilly temperatures from Thanksgiving weekend will carry over into the week — though Maryland should avoid major snowfall from a potential nor’easter, according to the National Weather Service.

A mix of sleet, snow and rain will begin before sunrise across most of Maryland on Tuesday, said Kevin Rodriguez, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office. The Baltimore region likely won’t see much snow — just a few tenths of an inch, depending on how much sleet accumulates, he said.

Later in the day, the mix will turn to rain, which should quickly melt the snow and ice, Rodriguez said, before the weather system moves out of the area on Tuesday night.

Still, Rodriguez said drivers should expect slick roads and give themselves extra time for their Tuesday morning commute.

Maryland looks likely to dodge the brunt of a possible nor’easter that could bring significant snow to the New England region on Tuesday. Over the weekend, a major snowstorm hit the Midwest and Great Lakes, leading to travel disruptions.

On a rainy Sunday in Maryland, some parts of the state saw sleet, according to Rodriguez, with a bit of snow mixed in for the northern part of the state, particularly in Washington and Frederick counties and northern Carroll County. It didn’t add up to much — less than three-tenths of an inch, Rodriguez said.

The predicted high for Sunday is 45 degrees, while the low is 35. Temperatures in Baltimore are expected to hover in the low- to mid- 40s for most of the week.