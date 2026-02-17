President Donald Trump has directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in the ongoing efforts to stem a sewage spill affecting the Potomac River, he wrote on social media Monday.

It’s unclear what actions FEMA will take. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.

More than 200 million gallons of untreated wastewater have flowed into the river after a section of sewer line collapsed on Jan. 16 in Montgomery County. Since then, DC Water, the capital’s water and sewer authority, has worked to repair the break.

The spill has been largely contained in recent days. A temporary replacement line is in place — though it is susceptible to failure — and full repairs are expected to take months to complete, DC Water officials said last week.

Authorities in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia have warned residents to avoid the Potomac River downstream of the collapsed line. An unsafe amount of E. coli bacteria has been detected in the river near the spill. However, that amount has decreased in recent days, water testing data shows.

There has been no impact to drinking water in Washington, and officials say the water from taps is safe for consumption.

The section of sewer line that collapsed dated to the 1960s and was known to be deteriorating, according to DC Water officials. A nearby section of the line had been recently replaced.

In his post to Truth Social, the president’s self-owned social media platform, Trump blamed the sewage spill on Democratic leadership in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Specifically, Trump blamed Maryland Gov. Wes Moore for the mismanagement of the DC Water authority’s sewer line.

“While State and Local Authorities have failed to request needed Emergency Help, I cannot allow incompetent Local ‘Leadership’ to turn the River in the Heart of Washington into a Disaster Zone,” Trump wrote.

Although the sewer line broke in Maryland, the state does not control DC Water. The entirety of the utility’s board is appointed by Washington’s mayor and confirmed by the D.C. City Council.

Because the utility is based in Washington, D.C., it is also subject to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency oversight. Maryland lawmakers held a hearing about the sewage spill on Friday and the EPA declined to attend.

A spokesperson for Moore’s office said the president was trying to redirect blame to distract from federal shortcomings in the response.

“Apparently the Trump administration hadn’t gotten the memo that they’re actually supposed to be in charge here,” Ammar Moussa, Moore’s spokesperson, wrote in an email.

“If the federal government is just now showing up to take action, we will work collaboratively — as we always do — to be responsive and keep the public informed about the federal government’s plan to remediate the damage," Moussa added.