An eastern Baltimore County landfill that angered local residents over its request for a “trash juice” permit has struck a deal with the state to close within eight years, according to the terms of a new lease.

The lease agreement between Days Cove Rubble Landfill and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is awaiting approval from the state’s top spending board, meaning the timeline for closure is not yet final.

The landfill, a 114-acre construction waste site, sits inside Gunpowder Falls State Park in White Marsh on land that it has leased from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources since 1986.

Its previous lease agreement ran for 10 years and expired Monday. The arrangement has been lucrative for the state, which has collected around $20 million in lease payments over the past three decades

But the facility faced fierce backlash and calls for closure in recent months as it sought a new state environmental permit that would allow it to release around 25,000 gallons a day of treated leachate into tributaries of the Gunpowder River.

That’s more than double the daily discharge allowance under its existing permit.

Also known as “trash juice,” leachate is a potentially toxic runoff formed as rainwater seeps through waste in a landfill.

The new lease does not resolve the landfill’s permit request. The Maryland Department of the Environment has not announced its final decision on the additional discharge and could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

However, state Sen. J.B. Jennings, who represents eastern Baltimore County, said in a phone call that MDE informed him it would deny the new permit.

“It’s definitely a victory,” Jennings said. “It’s great that the process worked. The community was able to come out publicly and voice their concerns, and MDE did what it needed to do.”

The new lease provides, for the first time, a hard deadline for shuttering the landfill, following decades of environmental complaints from local residents.

Under the agreement, a copy of which was obtained by The Banner, the operator, Days Cove Reclamation Co., may continue to accept waste at the facility for five more years.

It must then spend up to three years capping, closing and restoring the site as recreational park, or face a penalty of $5 million.

“There shall be no further extensions to the Lease for operation of the Landfill and closure beyond December 18, 2033,” the agreement reads. It adds that the operator will pay for the closure and cleanup work.

The lease requires final approval from the Maryland Board of Public Works, made up of Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke Lierman and Treasurer Dereck Davis.

The agreement was initially set to go before the board on Wednesday morning. But after around 200 community members submitted written comments, many of them seeking stricter environmental protections in the lease, the matter was postponed. The board will next meet Jan. 7.

Days Cove Reclamation Co. did not respond to a request for comment.

The agreement requires the operator to pay the state 12% of its gross revenue as rent over the next five years, which DNR projects will total $3.75 million. It must also pay an additional $40,000 per year.

The money goes towards DNR’s Forest and Park Reserve Fund, which supports the purchase and management of state parks, forests and other public lands.

The towering rubble landfill abuts waterways long used by Baltimore County residents for swimming, boating, crabbing and fishing. Locals say the facility, along two other landfills that operate nearby, have contributed to a steady erosion of recreational and economic life in their communities.

Calls to close Days Cove Rubble Landfill intensified in recent months, following an outcry from residents, community leaders and elected officials over its new leachate permit.

The facility has been cited 20 times for exceeding pollution limits, resulting in a $15,000 fine from MDE in 2023.