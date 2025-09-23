Scattered thunderstorms Tuesday evening are bringing the threat of flash flooding and damaging winds across the region, with the National Weather Service warning that parts of Anne Arundel County could see up to half a foot of water during high tide.

Showers in the Baltimore area have caused the Orioles to delay the start of their 6:35 p.m. game tonight.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for Anne Arundel County as thunderstorms are expected to move over the waters, bringing strong winds and rainfall to the shoreline.

Residents in low-lying or flood-prone areas should expect up to half a foot of water from 6-9 p.m. Common flood-prone spots include the parking lot at the Annapolis City Dock, along the Severn River, around the Alex Haley Memorial off Main St. in Annapolis, and the Compromise Street roundabout.

Anne Arundel County’s Office of Emergency Management offers a map of flood-prone areas that residents can find here.

The possible flooding is the result of seawater being pushed onto land as a result of storm surges and high tides. Residents should expect the worst of flooding around high tide, which occurs at 7:23 p.m. near the U.S. Naval Academy.

For commuters, the NWS urges planning for extra time for travel, avoiding barricades and staying away from deep water.

While there are yet to be any road closures thus far, forecasters expect flooding may cause roads to close later into Tuesday night. Damaging gusts of wind, nearing 20 mph, have been detected north of U.S. Route 50 and over the main channel of the Chesapeake Bay.

Anne Arundel County’s Office of Emergency Management invites residents to aid the office’s awareness and flooding mitigation efforts by adding photos and descriptions of any flooding they may encounter to Maryland’s MYCOAST program.

Forecasters are also watching the movements of a Category 4 hurricane — Hurricane Gabrielle — that keeps moving in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to touch down in the Azores by Thursday.

Though unrelated to Tuesday night’s storms, swells from Hurricane Gabrielle are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions in Ocean City, and along the Eastern Shore, until Thursday, according to the NWS.

Beachgoers should remain cautious, check in with lifeguards and avoid deep water to mitigate the risk of getting caught up in a rip current.

Wednesday and Thursday this week are likely to be cloudy, with heat in the low 80s. Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms are projected from Wednesday until Thursday evening, with winds reaching 5 to 8 mph.

This article may be updated.