The Banner selected 15 community leaders as its 2026 Emerging Leaders honorees, who will be recognized at a private event in May.
For the fourth consecutive year, The Banner is highlighting the contributions of the next generation of leaders under the age of 40, who are making an impact in their industries and community.
A selection committee made up of members from The Banner along with a group of community leaders vetted the nominations and selected the final list of honorees.
Here are the honorees:
April Lugo, Talent Acquisition Manager, McCormick
Brad S. Fallon, Assistant Secretary for Business Development, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development
Chaitra Gowda, Shareholder, Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC
Dana Blackwood, Business Manager, Turner Construction Company
Eric Brown, VTC Baltimore Program Director, NCIAGrace Caltrider, Chief Operating Officer, Ulman Foundation
Indira Obichere, Director of Public Policy, United Way of Central Maryland
Jackie LaMonica, Program Director, Genesee Valley Outdoor Learning Center
Lucas Carlson, MD, MPH, Regional Medical Director, Care Transformation – Baltimore Region, MedStar Health Baltimore Region
Maureen Frowenfeld, MPH, Chief of Staff to CEO, Sr. Director of Strategic Initiatives, University of Maryland Faculty Physicians
Mauricio Garcia, Supply Chain Manager 2 – Risk Management and Strategic Sourcing, Northrop Grumman
Megan Heidler, Manager, Program Services, Dwyer Workforce Development (DWD)
Raj Borsellino, Director of National Philanthropy and Community Relations, Truist Foundation
Takiya S. Eastmond, Licensee/Founder/Organizer, TEDx Morgan State University
Timmeka Perkins, Senior Associate, Community Safety, The Annie E. Casey Foundation
