The Banner selected 15 community leaders as its 2026 Emerging Leaders honorees, who will be recognized at a private event in May.

For the fourth consecutive year, The Banner is highlighting the contributions of the next generation of leaders under the age of 40, who are making an impact in their industries and community.

A selection committee made up of members from The Banner along with a group of community leaders vetted the nominations and selected the final list of honorees.

Here are the honorees:

April Lugo, Talent Acquisition Manager, McCormick

Brad S. Fallon, Assistant Secretary for Business Development, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development

Chaitra Gowda, Shareholder, Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC

Dana Blackwood, Business Manager, Turner Construction Company

Eric Brown, VTC Baltimore Program Director, NCIAGrace Caltrider, Chief Operating Officer, Ulman Foundation

Indira Obichere, Director of Public Policy, United Way of Central Maryland

Jackie LaMonica, Program Director, Genesee Valley Outdoor Learning Center

Lucas Carlson, MD, MPH, Regional Medical Director, Care Transformation – Baltimore Region, MedStar Health Baltimore Region

Maureen Frowenfeld, MPH, Chief of Staff to CEO, Sr. Director of Strategic Initiatives, University of Maryland Faculty Physicians

Mauricio Garcia, Supply Chain Manager 2 – Risk Management and Strategic Sourcing, Northrop Grumman

Megan Heidler, Manager, Program Services, Dwyer Workforce Development (DWD)

Raj Borsellino, Director of National Philanthropy and Community Relations, Truist Foundation

Takiya S. Eastmond, Licensee/Founder/Organizer, TEDx Morgan State University

Timmeka Perkins, Senior Associate, Community Safety, The Annie E. Casey Foundation