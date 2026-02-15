A car struck and killed a pedestrian in Baltimore County Saturday night.
Around 6:20 p.m., officers arrived at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Liberty Road and Forest Hill Road, according to a statement from the Baltimore County Police Department.
They found 67-year-old Loretta Pretlow, who appeared to be trying to cross Liberty Road when a westbound car hit her, according to police. She was transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest, where she was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle, a 2004 Acura RDX, remained at the scene, police said. No one in the car, which included four passengers, was injured.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, the statement said.
