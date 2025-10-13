It’s bright, yellow and returning to Maryland. Banana Ball is coming to Prince George’s County next year.

The Savannah Bananas packed Camden Yards in early August and brought fans to their feet for baseball with a side of dance breaks, twisted rules and nonstop crowd interaction. However, it won’t be the Savannah Bananas playing this time around.

Next year, the Indianapolis Clowns and Loco Beach Coconuts will bring Banana Ball to Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie on July 31 and Aug. 1.

The 2026 stop in Maryland is part of the Banana Ball Championship League, which plans to bring Banana Ball to 75 stadiums in 45 states in its inaugural season.

The Clowns and the Coconuts were founded in October.

Banana Ball partnered with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to revive the Indianapolis Clowns. The original team, dubbed the Negro Leagues’ version of the Harlem Globetrotters, began playing in the ’30s. It’s considered one of the first to marry baseball and showmanship.

The Loco Beach Coconuts will be a beachy-themed team favoring performances in coastal cities.

The stadium in Bowie has seats for 10,000 and is home to the Chesapeake Baysox, the Baltimore Orioles’ Double-A affiliate in the Eastern League.

The stadium is expecting high demand for tickets. Fans are encouraged to join the official ticket lottery with their information and city of interest. Each entry is for one ticket.

The lottery closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 31. Prior to the event, submissions to the lottery are drawn at random. Those chosen will be contacted to complete a verification process to access tickets.