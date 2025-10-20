Bladensburg police Monday identified Sunday Joseph as the driver who allegedly crashed into a children’s birthday party, killing a woman and injuring 14 people.

Joseph, 66, of Washington, D.C., turned himself in at 8 a.m. Sunday morning, police said. They said he was traveling in reverse when he drove into the front yard of a Bladensburg home, and that they are investigating whether alcohol or speed was a factor.

“I’ve been in law enforcement in 38 years, and this is very unusual, especially with the amount of casualties that were involved,” said acting Police Chief Daniel Frishkorn. “I can’t imagine how terrifying this must have been, especially with children involved and so many casualties.”

Joseph has no history of major traffic violations and does not seem to have driven into the party on purpose, police said. He was charged with negligent driving and failure to control a vehicle on Monday, according to court documents. Police seized the vehicle but Joseph is not in custody.

Police described a chaotic scene at the Bladensburg house on the 4100 block of 56th Avenue near Annapolis Road, where a tent had been set up in the front yard. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m., when the car hit the tent.

Police patrolling the neighborhood were flagged down shortly after the incident occurred. Officers helped lift the car off victims.

Ashley Hernandez Gutierrez of Washington, D.C., died as a result of the accident, police said Sunday.

Eleven people were transported to local hospitals. The victims included eight children, ages 11 to 17, seven of whom were treated and released.

One child and two adult victims continue to be treated in local hospitals.

“The town of Bladensburg stands with you, and we will continue to offer our support as you recover from this unimaginable incident,” said Bladensburg Mayor Takisha James. “To the victims who are still recovering, our thoughts and prayers are with you.”