A Baltimore man who police say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 95 when he struck another vehicle head-on, killing two people, has been arrested and charged in the Sunday-morning crash, according to Maryland State Police.

Police said in a Monday news release that Michael Coupet, 34, of Baltimore has been charged with various offenses including four counts of vehicular manslaughter and four counts of homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of and impaired by alcohol.

Coupet was being held without bond in the Howard County Detention Center, the news release stated.

Authorities said Coupet was driving a Toyota Sequoia the wrong way on I-95 in Howard County when it struck a Chrysler Pacifica shortly before 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

The crash killed Venkata Asha Khanna Appana, 48, and Krishna Kishore Koti Kalapudi, 49, both of Marvin, North Carolina, which is south of Charlotte. Appana, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kalapudi, the front-seat passenger, was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Two other passengers of the Chrysler Pacifica, ages 16 and 21, were transported to a trauma center, police said.

The crash investigation near I-95 at Route 216 closed lanes on the interstate for more than two hours. The State Police Crash Team continues to investigate.